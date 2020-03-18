Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox, Gate.io and CoinMex. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.04168145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00066850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, CoinMex, BigONE, Allcoin, Bibox and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.