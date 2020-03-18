General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.41-3.48 EPS.

GIS stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

