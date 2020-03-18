Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 51.6% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00009265 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $165,618.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

