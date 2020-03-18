GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market cap of $17,857.74 and approximately $250.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,056,470 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

