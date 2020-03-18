Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

