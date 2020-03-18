Genworth Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,103 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 5,433 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

