GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $856.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $266,108.40 and $856.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00648218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00107188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009327 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

