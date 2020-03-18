GET Protocol Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003735 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $19,819.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.04072673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.