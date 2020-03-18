Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

GEVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

