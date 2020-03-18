Gexan (GEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,820.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $43,843.08 and $2,820.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00484684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.01093278 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00184883 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00106604 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

