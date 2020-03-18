GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,217 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 470,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,698,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 14,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,437. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

