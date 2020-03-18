GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,782 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $12.58 on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,381,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

