GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,654 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 25,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

