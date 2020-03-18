GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,081,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,172,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.