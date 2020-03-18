GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Synaptics worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

