GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,752 Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 4,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $456.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

