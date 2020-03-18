GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 409,844 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,511 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.