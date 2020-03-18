GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. 4,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,042. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

