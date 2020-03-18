GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 212,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 635,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,845 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

