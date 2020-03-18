GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,795,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,005,828. The firm has a market cap of $227.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

