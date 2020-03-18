GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Landstar System worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 26,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

