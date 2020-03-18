GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. 516,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

