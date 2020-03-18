GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

MCO stock traded down $34.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.24. 1,250,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $175.92 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

