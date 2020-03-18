GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. 16,467,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,340,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.