GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,399,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 300,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.