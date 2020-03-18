GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. 16,962,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,018,084. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

