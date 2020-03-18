GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,554. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

