GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.67. 30,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,623. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.