GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $3.36 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 566,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,492. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

