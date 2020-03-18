GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,766.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $14.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. 8,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,721. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.92 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

