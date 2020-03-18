Giant (GIC) Trading Down 13% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.83, $10.42, $24.71 and $18.98. In the last week, Giant has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $38,674.32 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00344633 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002412 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002244 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,234,124 coins and its circulating supply is 7,234,120 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $24.71, $7.59, $20.33, $50.68, $70.83, $10.42, $13.92, $31.10, $33.89, $11.91 and $18.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

