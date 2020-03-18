Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Gifto has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bibox, Allbit and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, Bancor Network, Upbit, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Binance, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

