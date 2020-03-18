GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $33,351.22 and $1,006.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.02190576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.03405779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00644874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00686722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00545660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018593 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

