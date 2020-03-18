GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,405.89 ($18.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,644.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.78. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306 in the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

