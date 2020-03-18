Global Digital Content 24 Hour Volume Reaches $269,894.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $2.54 million and $269,894.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00648218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.