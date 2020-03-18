Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $57,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $132.23 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

