Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

