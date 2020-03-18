GNY (GNY) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. GNY has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $7,499.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.