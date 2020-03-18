Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,222.50 ($29.24).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price (down from GBX 2,450 ($32.23)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LON:GOG traded down GBX 36.40 ($0.48) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 473.60 ($6.23). 509,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 988 ($13.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,881.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,047.08.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Go-Ahead Group will post 16313.0010187 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). In the last three months, insiders have bought 573 shares of company stock worth $526,156.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

