GoByte (GBX) Price Down 31.6% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a total market cap of $157,560.72 and approximately $9,533.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,138,439 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

