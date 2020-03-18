GoChain Price Hits $0.0048 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $767,437.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,081,323,830 coins and its circulating supply is 925,434,149 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

