GoHelpFund Hits Market Cap of $13,962.20 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $13,962.20 and $14,645.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

