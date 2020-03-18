GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0021 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $86,488.06 and $2.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00637501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010014 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

