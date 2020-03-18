Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,094,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 38.76% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $758,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,216,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,717,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 11,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,910. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.