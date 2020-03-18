Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $844,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,130. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

