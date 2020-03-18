Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -4.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

