Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €19.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.20 ($56.05).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €15.09 ($17.55). 3,193,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.38. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.