Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 524,907 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of HCA Healthcare worth $487,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $18.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 196,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

