Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,223,344 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.21% of Liberty Property Trust worth $399,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 57.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

LPT stock remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

