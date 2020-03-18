Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 696,458 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.23% of Ameren worth $799,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

